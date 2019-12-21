The ground where once stood the Balla Machree mansion is to become a seven-house subdivision northwest of 90th and Pacific Streets.

Called Pacific Grove, the cluster of for-sale homes will center around a loop drive through the middle of the nearly 1.5-acre site at 1018 S. 90th St., says Pacific 90 LLC spokesman Adrian Suarez.

Final city approval came after about a year of back-and-forth with city officials and neighbors who early on held out hope that the mansion would be rescued.

The new owners ultimately razed the Balla Machree (which means Home of My Heart in the Irish language), saying the structure was deteriorated and not worth salvaging.

The number of homes at the site will be about half the amount proposed early on. Selling for $600,000 and up, their style also changed to more traditional after discussions with neighbors and city officials, Suarez said. Construction is to begin next year.

The project is a few blocks from the separate Estates of Loveland infill housing project replacing a swath of older homes southeast of 87th and Pacific Streets.

