The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offered crafters licenses this year for local craftspeople to try their hand at licensing. Sonya Griffith, owner of The Rustic Patch, is selling wooden door hangers. Wood signs are one of the more popular items sold under the new licensing program.
When Sonya Griffith opened the packet of holographic stickers, she said "it was like Christmas in my mailbox."
Those tiny, reflective stickers were her ticket to selling licensed Husker items at her Kearney storefront.
Griffith is part of the first crop of local vendors to nab crafters licenses from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The program, new this year, allows local craftspeople and small businesses to sell Husker-branded goods, said Lonna Henrichs, UNL's director of licensing and branding. Under the program, licensees can sell up to 500 items or net $2,500 in revenue, whichever comes first. The university awarded 118 licenses this summer.
Wood door signs, like the ones Griffith sells, are among the most popular items being sold through the program, Henrichs said. Other items include metal signs, jewelry, and pet collars, leashes and beds.
Products must be made by hand, rather than with an automated process.
Without the license, Griffith had to turn down customer requests for decor items that said "Huskers" or "Go Big Red" at her country stores, The Rustic Patch, in Kearney and Broken Bow, Nebraska.
There is a list of exceptions to the program: Crafters cannot sell apparel, headwear, drinkware, tailgate games, consumables, decals or digital downloads.
Griffith shipped off five sample door hangers to Henrichs' office. All were approved, but Griffith opted to produce only three.
The door hangers are about 23 inches wide. Henrichs wants the decorations to be visible from down the block.
Griffith made 40 signs, each priced at $60. She's able to sell six more signs before she hits the revenue limits imposed by the license.
Any changes to products being sold require university approval. Henrichs said they check to make sure logos and branding are current.
"I like to make sure my Is are dotted and my Ts are crossed," Griffith said. "It's a lot of detail work and it's worth it at the end."
It's gone well enough for Griffith that she plans to pursue a local license with the university.
Local licenses don't limit the number of items sold or revenue brought in like the crafters license.
They require a $100 application fee, and the university takes royalties on the product. Royalties range from 14 to 16%, Henrichs said. The crafters license does not require royalties to the university.
Michaela Lampert started sewing up hair bows as a hobby.
The Omaha woman was looking for a way to test the licensing waters with her bow business — Pipsqueak Bowtique. The crafters license gave her the perfect opportunity.
"You always wonder how well something will do," Lampert said. "It's great to not (have to) put a huge investment out there and to see how people respond."
Within two hours of posting the Husker bow options to her business' Facebook page, Lampert took 50 orders.
This year's license application period is closed. The window to apply in 2020 runs from July 1 to July 31 and costs $150.
The licenses are good for one fiscal year and must be renewed annually.
Griffith said she would encourage other local craftspeople to try the crafters license when next year's application period opens.
"Go for it," she said. "You just never know. It's a great thing they did for us to be able to give it a try."
The car rental business
Appropriately located in a former horse stable, the Ford Livery Company at 1314 Howard Street was America's first car rental company, dreamed up in 1916 by Joe Saunders. He and his brothers expanded their company, later renamed Saunders Drive It Yourself System, to 56 cities by 1926. They sold to Avis in 1955. Read more
In St. Paul, Nebraska, during the late 1940s, a woman named Dorothy Lynch developed a sweet and tangy dressing. Community members loved it so much that they brought their own bottles and jugs to have them filled with the popular concoction. In 1964, Lynch sold the recipe to Tasty-Toppings so it could be widely manufactured. Every bottle of Dorothy Lynch now comes from a production facility in Duncan.
These days, the pliers are made in China, but the handy tool was made at a plant in Dewitt, Nebraska, until 2008. William Petersen, a blacksmith in DeWitt, came up with the idea for locking pliers in the early 1920s. He patented his first wrench in 1921, but the first Vise-Grip wrench with a locking handle was not patented until 1924. Petersen originally sold the pliers from the trunk of his car, but later formed a company and began manufacturing Vise-Grips in DeWitt in 1938. The company was acquired by Irwin Tools in 1993.
Union Pacific engineer (not the train kind) James Curran came up with the design for the ski chairlift in 1936. He was inspired by hook-equipped banana conveyor systems that loaded cargo ships in the tropics. The first chairlifts were installed at a ski resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1936 and 1937.
In 1958, Cliff Hillegass was working at Nebraska Book Co. when he met a Canadian man who published study guides. Hillegass acquired the American rights to the product and produced them under the name CliffsNotes. He continued to develop more, working from Lincoln. The company would go on to produce reference guides for subjects other than literature, saving the academic lives of millions of students time and again.
When blacksmith-turned-knifemaker Frank J. Richtig made a name for himself among knife enthusiasts by dramatically demonstrating his knives. Using a hammer, he would pound the blade completely through a ¾-inch-thick steel strap. Then he would slice a piece of paper with the knife that had cut through steel. Richtig’s feat was possible because the steel had been hardened through a process he both discovered and took to his grave in 1977. Richtig’s knives — many of which are in private collections — have been valued at more than $4,000 each.
Inspiration for the chocolate-coated ice cream bar came from a candy store in Onawa, Iowa, in 1920. But it wasn’t until owner and creator Christian Kent Nelson took his invention to a Nebraska chocolatier named Russell Stover that the Eskimo Pie went into mass production. Many variations of the delicious treat are available in grocery and convenience stores worldwide.
The Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) Barrier was developed at the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln between 1998 and 2002. Dean Sicking led a team of engineers to create the special safety wall for racetracks, which reduces the danger to drivers in a crash. The system was installed on many IndyCar and NASCAR circuit tracks.
In the 1950s, Swanson met the needs of busy American families with the creation of a meal that was easy and fast to prepare in single portions. Several other frozen dinners had been developed by other companies, but Omaha-based Swanson developed the idea on a nationwide scale. Though it’s widely assumed that the term “TV dinner” came from families eating the frozen meals in front of the television at dinner time, food historians say the name came from the tray’s original shape, which resembled a 1950s TV.
Made right here: 14 things you may not know came from Nebraska
Did you know Kool-Aid was invented in Hastings? Or that chair lifts were thought up in Omaha?
