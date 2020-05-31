Living room

Latitude 41, a new apartment development by Metonic Real Estate Solutions, opened in Bellevue on May 22.

New apartments that just opened in Bellevue offer a heated outdoor pool, a dog park, private balconies — and a test of your geographic coordinate smarts.

Called Latitude 41, the name of the 204-unit complex nods to the area’s GPS coordinates.

That branding “highlights our proximity to the Air Force base and our pride surrounding our home in Bellevue, located along the 41st latitude,” developer Metonic Real Estate Solutions says in a blog.

Initially, the apartments were to be called the Den at Wolf Creek, but the name change better spoke to the demographic of future residents, said Metonic, which partnered with Quantum Real Estate in developing the complex, whose first building opened a week ago.

Apartments range in size from studio to three bedrooms; rent runs from about $800 to $1,600.

The project, east of Highway 75 near the corner of 15th Street and Cornhusker Road, was constructed by NGC Group. Management and design consultation is provided by Apogee Professional Services.

Kassie Inness, Apogee president, said she’s impressed by the pent-up demand for new apartments in Bellevue.

“Our design and construction partners worked diligently through the last few months of COVID to make sure we were able to open on time,” she said.

