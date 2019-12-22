An unconventional-looking bank will rise on the corner of 64th and Center Streets, where Amato’s restaurant had operated for a quarter of a century.
Construction of the two-story, 6,000-square-foot ACCESSbank launches in the spring. It will be the bank’s seventh area location.
“We are thrilled to join Aksarben Village’s vibrant and emergent neighborhood,” said Pat Corrigan, president and CEO. “Our team has been seeking the right location to complement our continued growth in Omaha.”
Bank officials declined to give the cost, but said it’s a multimillion-dollar project. Designed by TACKarchitects, the structure is to provide casual seating and collaborating work areas. The second floor features meeting space for group events, offices for the new “executive banking team” and a patio overlooking Stinson Park.
During the past 12 years, ACCESSbank said it has expanded to become the 10th largest bank in the metro area. The site is where Amato’s Cafe & Catering, a staple of central Omaha dining for 45 years, last operated before closing earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.