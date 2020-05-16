Another free virtual mini seminar for real estate professionals will be offered June 3, and this one will qualify for continuing education credits.

The noontime Zoom “meetup” is organized by the Commercial Real Estate Summit group (CRE Summit). During the session, experts will discuss various scenarios and talk about possible solutions to resolve disputes that might arise between landlords, tenants and lenders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panelists include Lindsay Banks of The Lerner Co., Nancy K. Johnson of NK Johnson Commercial Real Estate, Samantha Mosser of ACCESSbank, Jerry Slusky of Smith Slusky Law, Chris Mensinger of Colliers International and Greg Cutchall of Cutchall Management.

To sign up, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3315888119461/WN_i9Ze0oTUQHGXUsEtQ1LNIg

