A past dress rehearsal at the Omaha Community Playhouse, which is among nonprofits and businesses benefiting from the federal relief package. Nebraska for its size ranks second in loan dollars received.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy McGuigan and his brothers, Ryan and Matthew, perform the Beatles revue "Yesterday and Today" at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Whoever said “the show must go on” never pondered life during a pandemic.
The Omaha Community Playhouse suddenly had no choice but to shut down all its performances last month due to the coronavirus outbreak. And Katie Broman, the executive director, was immediately confronted with a very real problem.
With no more ticket sales, how do we pay our employees?
For Broman and the staff, the answer arrived last week in the form of a forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal relief package intended to help small businesses and nonprofits get by until it’s safe for society to open up again.
“It’s just been a huge relief to get that loan,” Broman said.
The playhouse was far from the program’s only Nebraska beneficiary.
As of early last week, some 18,565 Nebraska small businesses and nonprofits had been approved for more than $2.7 billion worth of loans.
In fact, Nebraska for its size ranked second in the country in loan dollars received, trailing only North Dakota. Iowa ranked 11th per capita, with $3.75 billion in loan approvals.
It was a good thing many Nebraskans got their loan applications into the program early. By Thursday, the entire $349 billion appropriated for the program under the federal stimulus bill had been claimed.
For now, new loans are on hold until congressional leaders come to agreement on the next round of federal stimulus assistance.
Richard Baier, president of the Nebraska Bankers Association, said he’s not surprised Nebraskans were able to benefit so strongly from the initial round of funding.
Nebraska’s economy boasts a strong base of small businesses, Baier said, and most of them already had relationships with a local banker. While the money for the program is coming from the federal government, banks serve as the administrative conduit.
“Many of our small businesses were already communicating with their banker even before the program started,” Baier said.
Baier said he knows of Nebraska banks that were submitting loan applications in the wee hours of the morning on April 3, the day the U.S. Small Business Administration opened the online portal for loan applications.
Angie Ringling, owner of Spin Linen Management, which supplies linens to restaurants and medical offices, said she feels lucky that she was able to get to work early with Omaha’s Core Bank and secure funding. She knows of others in her industry around the country that were shut out.
“They were really on the ball and very proactive,” she said of her bank. “We had it all ready to go.”
Steven Knapp, Omaha market president for Core Bank, said his bank has made nearly 300 such loans, totaling $65 million.
Those businesses have run the gamut: service firms like Ringling’s; professional firms like architects, medical and dental offices; restaurants and bars; nonprofits; and even a T-shirt shop.
“This is a wonderful program,” Knapp said.
Figures show the average loan in Nebraska has been about $150,000.
“It’s not a big money-maker (for banks),” Baier said. “First and foremost, our members are focused on helping their customers weather the current crisis and survive and thrive going forward.”
David Michaels was wondering how his optometry business was going to survive after a combination of social distancing measures, limits on eye exams to essential services and the inclination of customers to just stay at home reduced business by 90%.
But the co-owner of Millard Family Eyecare closely followed as Congress crafted the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. He knew potential help was on the way.
He also worked with Core Bank in Omaha and was among the early applicants. The money arrived Thursday — just in time for payroll.
“It does make me feel more comfortable that this is going to work out and that we will survive,” he said.
Under the program, small businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll, which can then be used to pay employees, rent or other bills. The bonus is that the money is forgiven and doesn’t have to be paid back to the degree that borrowers keep their employees on the payroll.
That’s a balancing act for employers like Michaels. Many of the employees his company furloughed weeks ago are doing well for now on unemployment, particularly with the extra $600 in weekly benefits that were also part of the stimulus bill.
He’s not so much focused on having the whole loan forgiven as making sure he has enough cash to pay expenses until business can resume.
Broman is also looking forward to when things can get back to normal at the Playhouse.
“These are dream roles for people, and they put in a lot of time,” she said. “To have that taken away was heartbreaking.”
But the shutdown also created huge financial issues for the theater.
While it’s a nonprofit that benefits from donors, it essentially earns two-thirds of its budget through ticket sales and season subscriptions. A fundraiser had to be canceled, too.
The Omaha Community Playhouse bills itself as the largest community theater in the country, and it has a staff to match.
There are 38 full-time and part-time workers on the payroll, performing jobs like costuming, set construction and decoration, lighting, facilities maintenance, box office, marketing, fundraising, education and administration.
The nonprofit had some cash reserves, and some donors helped. But the theater’s leaders also started talking to Security National Bank about a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
The application went in the first day. It was approved five days later. And Thursday, the nonprofit received its first funding.
While no performances are going on right now, the staff is keeping very busy, Broman said.
They are working on special projects. And they are making plans for the next round of shows, whenever that is. This pandemic can’t last forever.
“It was really important to me to retain our people and keep them working,” she said. “This assistance is working out perfectly for us.”
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
