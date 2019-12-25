OPPD’s north Omaha plant used to burn only coal, but now splits between natural gas and coal, and will move to gas alone once the new solar power project and natural gas backup plants come online in 2022-2024.
The Omaha Public Power District is seeking bids for its first utility-scale solar project, to produce 400-600 megawatts of power.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The most solar power in state history should flow into the electrical outlets of eastern Nebraska homes and businesses by 2024.
That’s when the Omaha Public Power District aims to finish Nebraska’s largest solar power project, building it in or near the 13 counties OPPD serves. The new solar farms could be located in more than one site.
After a World-Herald public records request, OPPD declined to release bid-related documents. Officials cited security exemptions in state statute written to protect critical infrastructure, including the power grid, and proprietary information.
Companies expressing interest in bidding were required to sign nondisclosure agreements to receive the bid-related documents.
Courtney Kennedy, OPPD’s alternative energy program manager, briefed the newspaper on information from the documents.
Here are some highlights about the project from that briefing, other public records and interviews with OPPD management:
OPPD does not expect to raise electricity rates or fees to build and operate the new solar power or gas, Burke said. It wants to offset costs the way it does with other power production, by selling any new power that OPPD customers don’t use.
The solar project will have to be built in Nebraska, under the bid request, and contractors might get knocked down a peg for building in a flood plain.
This new solar power won’t radiate from a single, massive 3,000-acre solar farm. It’ll spread solar power production among two to a dozen sites.
OPPD prefers solar farms that produce 50 to 250 megawatts of electricity, which management says gives ratepayers the most bang for their buck.
A key reason OPPD wants separate solar farms is to reduce the chances that a single disaster, a flood, wind or terror attack, stops solar power production.
Building multiple sites also boosts the chances the sun will shine at some sites, reducing how often OPPD has to use backup power from the gas plants.
OPPD intends to place the solar farms strategically, near OPPD power transmission lines, where they’re needed in the power grid.
The new solar sites will set aside land for future potential battery storage that might make solar power more reliable as battery technology improves.
The new natural gas plants will be able to offer backup power in less than an hour, versus 18 to 20 hours to ramp up the north Omaha coal units.
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the Millard, Nebraska, sky on Aug. 16, 2016.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
