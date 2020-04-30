LINCOLN — New jobless claims filed last week pushed the pandemic-driven total past 100,000 in Nebraska.

The latest federal report shows that 8,197 Nebraska workers filed first-time unemployment claims during the week just ended. That was down from the week before but is more than 10 times the level before the coronavirus started wreaking havoc with the nation's economy. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans to ease social distancing restrictions as of Monday in 59 Nebraska counties, including the Omaha metro area. But it will take a couple of weeks to see how those changes affect employment in the state.

His plans allow for reopening of restaurant dining areas, as well as barber shops, beauty salons and similar close contact businesses. He also cleared the way for elective surgeries to resume statewide, which could put health care providers back to work.  

Nationally, first-time filings hit 3.84 million last week, although the number of new filings is down from its previous peak, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday.

Jobless claims for last week were the lowest since March 21 but bring the six-week total to 30.3 million as part of the worst employment drop in U.S. history. Claims hit a record 6.87 million for the week of March 28 and have declined each week since then.

In Iowa, the number of initial claims last week was 28,827, with the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims at 170,990.

