Former State Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis helps carry in petitions for a proposal to cap payday lending interest rates. Nebraskans for Responsible Lending delivered about 120,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday.
That’s well above the number of signatures required to qualify for the November ballot. Nebraskans for Responsible Lending need about 85,200 valid signatures to get their proposal before voters.
Aubrey Mancuso, one of the group’s leaders, said petition circulators found Nebraskans eager to sign in support of a 36% annual interest rate cap on payday loans.
“People really get that 400% is too high,” she said.
Payday loans, also known as cash advance, check advance or delayed deposit loans, are a type of short-term, high-cost borrowing that people use to get small amounts of immediate cash.
Critics say the loans often entangle borrowers in a spiral of debt, in which they cannot meet the unaffordable terms and end up paying hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees over time. They fall farther behind on bills and often lose bank accounts or even end up in bankruptcy.
That was the experience of one Omaha woman, who asked not to be identified because she just started a new job.
The woman said she wound up in bankruptcy herself after trying to help her parents with payday lending-fueled debt. She said her father turned to payday loans after losing his job and having to take a new, lower-paying position.
Inherited money helped her parents climb out of debt for a while. Then growing medical bills ate up their resources and they turned again to borrowing. By the time her father died, the woman said, the couple had so many debts that her mother’s utilities were in danger of being shut off.
The woman used her own money to help her mother get by. When her mother died about a year later, the woman was left with a mountain of unpaid bills and the cost of two funerals.
“It was shameful for my folks, but my dad didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “It’s just such a vicious cycle.”
Last year in Nebraska, payday lenders charged an average of 387% annual interest and took in nearly $29 million in fees and penalties, according to a report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. The average loan was $346.
Industry representatives say the proposed caps could kill their businesses and harm people who cannot get credit elsewhere. The state limits transactions to $500 each and people can have only two loans at a time.
Lenders typically charge a 15% fee, rather than traditional interest, for very short time period. For example, a customer could write a $100 check dated two weeks into the future and the lender would give that person $85 cash.
Sixteen states plus the District of Columbia have already enacted 36% interest caps on payday lending, including three states in which voters passed ballot measures similar to the Nebraska proposal. In addition, Congress passed a 36% cap for active-duty military personnel after the Defense Department reported that payday lending was negatively affecting military readiness and the morale of troops.
Backers of the Nebraska petition drive spent nearly $1.5 million on the effort through late May, according to reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The bulk of the money came from the American Civil Liberties Union, $712, 317, and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, $355,000.
Mancuso said an early start helped the effort succeed despite having to suspend signature gathering for several weeks because of the coronavirus.
