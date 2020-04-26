Business executives and owners are impatient to see coronavirus-related restrictions relaxed, the leaders of the Greater Omaha and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce said.
But they also want to see clear, defined guidelines for how to do that while protecting employees and customers. And they want checkpoints that explain what needs to happen, such as more widespread testing or a declining case rate for two weeks, before opening up to more customers or having employees return to offices.
“We know it’s not going to be an ‘Open the doors, we’re all back to the way we were before’ (process),” said David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “We know it’s not going to be that way. So tell us what those limitations are.
“How do we adjust work spaces so we can accommodate folks?” he continued. “Do we phase back in? Do we still encourage people to work from home?”
How soon businesses can gain back a degree of normalcy will depend on a number of factors, including the type of work they do, how much their employees interact with the public and how local case numbers are trending, said Bryan Slone, the president of the Nebraska Chamber.
“We have 1,000 different kinds of businesses and dozens of different kinds of industries,” he said. “There’s no sort of one-size-fits-all.”
Employers will have to figure out how to ensure that sick staffers are not coming to work. That’s difficult when some people with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms, and it may temporarily require staff to divulge more sensitive information about their health, Slone said. Expanded antibody testing would help.
“Testing is part of it, but it’s not the end-all,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to wait until we have absolutely perfect testing.”
The bigger priority may be ramping up the production and distribution of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, which Slone thinks will become commonplace at many work sites, especially those with more workers in smaller spaces.
“To really get this economy going, we’re going to have to make sure we have the right game plan for that personal protective equipment,” he said.
Complicating matters is the fact that there is still so much that’s unknown about the virus. Guidelines for preventing its spread have changed, too. An example of that is how recommendations on wearing masks in public have evolved over recent weeks.
“It’s a moving target to say the least,” Brown said. “We’re not remotely close to a point where small businesses will have enough knowledge to be able to say, ‘Yep, I can put all this back in place.’ ”
The virus may also fundamentally change the way people do business. Think less international, domestic and even local travel and more working from home.
“Six weeks ago, I didn’t know what Zoom was, and now I know five different video chats,” Brown said.
Mutual of Omaha closed its offices and sent workers home March 13 after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. That was just one week after Omaha reported its first coronavirus case.
Company officials still are considering their next move, said Mutual spokesman Jim Nolan.
“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority,” Nolan said in an email. “That commitment was behind our decision to shift to remote work on March 13th, and it is the primary consideration as we think about reoccupying our home office complex. We do not have a target date for reoccupying our offices.”
The company’s leadership, Nolan said, is relying on information from scientific and medical experts who are learning more about COVID-19 every day. “As more is learned about the virus,” he said, “our ability to make well-informed decisions grows.”
Among the factors company leaders are considering before returning the workforce to the midtown offices, he said, are greater certainty about how the virus behaves and is transmitted; how to better detect the presence of the virus and who is contagious; and how employees can be protected.
“We have a cross-functional team that’s focused on this,” Nolan said, “and they are looking at the question of reoccupying the office from a variety of perspectives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.