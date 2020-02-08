A national in-home senior care company, entering its second year in the Omaha area, plans to create another 30 local jobs.
The Senior Helpers franchise serves the metro area. Its professional caregivers help seniors manage mobility and health challenges so they can continue to live in their own home.
The local office, owned and managed by Mandi Matlock, is based at 5510 Miller Ave.
