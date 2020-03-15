The Mutual of Omaha headquarters will remain closed to most employees "for the foreseeable future" after an employee at the midtown office tested positive for the coronavirus disease last week.

Employees who typically report to the headquarters at 33rd and Dodge Streets will work from home unless they hear otherwise from their managers, Mutual Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said on a 15-minute conference call Sunday afternoon.

The office, where about 4,200 people work, closed Friday on a temporary basis after the employee, a Douglas County man in his 50s, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He had traveled recently, according to health officials.

The main building was deep-cleaned and disinfected over the weekend, and cleaning crews were still working on the south building Sunday.

But Blackledge said he expects the spread of coronavirus to continue.

"Just one more case would force us to go through this entire process again," he said.

Healthy workers in some departments may continue to work out of designated areas in the office, he said, but most will work remotely.

Mutual is working to expand remote access, and creating a plan so employees who left laptops and other necessary items at their desks on Thursday can return to retrieve them. On Friday, 3,700 employees were able to log on remotely and access various systems.

Employees who are affected by coronavirus will continue to be paid for any missed time, up to four weeks, Blackledge said.

"We are financially strong, stable and secure," Blackledge said, calling the business "well-positioned" to withstand the current outbreak and the related economic upheaval.

"Let me make this perfectly clear: We are open for business," he said.