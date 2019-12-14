The 240-unit Muse apartment complex in north downtown is open for business, and the first wave of residents has settled in following an earlier hiccup that had some living temporarily in a hotel.

The hotel accommodations were arranged by the owner, Missouri-based Vecino Group, after a move-in date was pushed back because of construction delays at the 20th and Izard Streets site, said Vecino’s Tim Roth. He said the owner also offered to pay for shuttle and storage services during that period of about a month.

The $31 million Muse, while privately owned and open to all, targets Creighton University students.

It offers a different market-rate concept in that residents can rent by the bedroom. The landlord can match a person with a roommate or roommates, and no individual would be responsible for the other’s rent or lease obligations.

Though there are 240 apartments, the complex has about 370 bedrooms. People also can lease an entire apartment.

Currently, about half the units are completed, Roth said. About a quarter of those available apartments have been leased. The entire complex is expected to be done next spring. That includes ground floor retail space that is to offer resident-focused goods or services.

Amenities include bike storage and an outdoor courtyard where residents can gather around fire pits, gas grills and play Bocce ball.

