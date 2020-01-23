More than 200 Omaha area employees of online retailer Hayneedle were told Thursday that they'd be laid off and that the Omaha headquarters is closing.

About 100 local workers will remain employed and will be based at the Sarpy County call center, according to a spokesperson from Walmart, Hayneedle's parent company.

The spokesperson said that the Hayneedle brand will remain alive and active and that customers still can purchase items through its online site.

Those who are being laid off will get at least a 60-day notice, the spokesperson said. And they will be eligible to apply for other jobs within the Walmart organization.

“We are integrating the Hayneedle business and select functions within Walmart.com," according to a statement by Walmart.

"The Hayneedle.com website will continue to operate, offering specialty home items for customers while enhancing the diversity of assortment on Walmart.com, including access to Hayneedle’s private brands — Belham Living and Coral Coast.”

The layoffs follow an earlier wave of layoffs in May 2019. At that time, 239 workers were eliminated as part of a restructuring.

Hayneedle before that employed nearly 700 workers in Omaha at three sites, including its corporate office near 90th Street and West Dodge Road.

Hayneedle was founded in Omaha in 2002 selling just hammocks online. It was expanded into a wide range of home furnishings and housewares, posting sales in 2016 of more than $500 million.

The company is now an affiliate of Walmart, having been bought by another online retailer in 2016 that was subsequently purchased by Walmart. But Hayneedle had continued to operate as an independent business unit with its own president.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

