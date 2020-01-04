A new four-story apartment building is poised to rise on a slice of land near 13th and Pacific Streets — continuing the changing view on and around the 13th Street corridor south of downtown Omaha.

The Pacific Vue project would be composed of six apartments, two per level, including larger penthouse lofts. They’d command rents of between $2,200 and $3,000.

Thirteen indoor parking stalls would be on the ground level, adjacent to an outdoor patio.

While the site’s footprint is relatively small and narrow, about 8,000 square feet, developer Zach Atchley of ZAN Properties said the idea was to maximize that infill space by going vertical. Residents will have an elevator, too.

To make way, Atchley bought and razed two worn houses at 1217 and 1219 Pacific. He seeks city approval of about $270,000 in public tax-increment financing for the $2.3 million project.

Next door, at the corner of 13th and Pacific, is another modern and newly constructed structure that stands three stories with two rooftop decks. That is a personal residence built by a local architect and restaurateur. Tom Allisma said earlier that he and his wife liked the urban lifestyle and built on that spot when they couldn’t find a better one in the Old Market area.

At Pacific Vue, which would sit on an upward slope, the two-bedroom apartments are to range from 1,500 square feet to 2,000 square feet. “We’re excited,” said Atchley. He said the top units especially are unique in size and have “unbelievable” views toward downtown and the riverfront.

Omaha city planners coordinated on the site design, saying the project contributes toward a goal to create on that downtown fringe an “urban neighborhood sustaining downtown.”

Atchley cited a redevelopment flurry in the area, including new apartments rising to the east along the 10th Street corridor and continued rebuilding of Little Bohemia.

“It’s more continuation of that whole effort,” he said.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

