The state has good news for Nebraska small businesses suffering from coronavirus fallout.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has reopened grant applications for federal aid — and it has expanded the eligibility guidelines.
But businesses will need to act quickly. The deadline to apply is Friday.
Enough money remains available to award up to 14,000 additional grants worth $12,000 apiece, the state reported Monday.
The additional Small Business Stabilization grants — which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis — are available to businesses that have not previously applied for them. Businesses that have already applied should learn this week if they're being awarded a grant, according to the state.
Under the new eligibility rules, businesses that employ one to 75 people may apply if they withhold taxes for at least one employee and have suffered revenue losses due to COVID-19.
Previously, the grants were restricted to those with five to 49 employees.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.
To apply, businesses must first certify that they are eligible. That eligibility form and more how-to information is available at the Get Nebraska growing website. It can be found at getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.
Eligible businesses will be notified by email and given the actual application.
For information, contact the Get Nebraska Growing hotline at 855-264-6858.
