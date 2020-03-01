The 375-unit apartment structure southeast of 10th and Farnam Streets will wrap around a 720-stall public garage and ground floor retail space. It is the first piece of the Mercantile project that will span 23 acres of land that used to be a part of the Conagra campus before Conagra downsized and moved its corporate flag to Chicago.
The Conagra Brands campus in Omaha looking south from about 10th and Farnam Streets. The Mercantile development will be built southeast of 10th and Farnam after demolition of the row of flag poles and 908 ConAgra Drive building. Besides the apartments, the initial phase will carve out a two-block extension of Harney Street, from 10th Street toward the Heartland of America Park.
The apartments at the Mercantile project on the Conagra campus.
Construction has officially kicked off on the $500 million effort to turn obsolete parts of the downtown Omaha Conagra Brands campus into about 23 acres of housing, retail, offices and recreational space.
The project site also has a name now: the Mercantile, which relates to commerce and trade.
Barriers and fences are going up, and demolition of the 905 ConAgra Drive building and its adjoining garage and flagpole row soon will follow, said Brad Soderwall of Houston-based Hines company, which is leading the redevelopment effort.
Rising after that will be a 375-unit, five-story apartment structure wrapped around a 720-stall, city-funded parking garage. On the ground floor of the 680,650-square-foot complex will be 42,000 square feet of restaurants and retailers.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, but very exciting,” Soderwall said.
He called the Mercantile a “city-defining” development that’s enhanced by a neighboring $300 million overhaul of the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.
While the Mercantile is separate from the three-parks RiverFront venture, the respective development teams meet occasionally and coordinate on various aspects, Soderwall said.
It was the Conagra headquarters relocation, and subsequent downsizing, that opened up space for the mixed-use development. The approximately 1,300 Conagra employees still remaining in Omaha were consolidated in buildings on the southern side of the campus, leaving the other side available for redevelopment.
Hines, which was tapped by Conagra to lead the redevelopment, recently closed on a $2 million purchase of 4.5 acres of Conagra land that encompasses the Mercantile’s first phase. The entire project is expected to phase out over several years, and Hines is to buy additional land as it progresses.
Besides the luxury apartments, the initial phase will carve out a two-block extension of Harney Street, from 10th Street toward the Heartland of America Lake. Traffic will be able to flow through that area.
A 35-foot-wide pedestrian-friendly plaza — which developers are calling a focal point of the Mercantile — will stretch down the middle of Harney from 10th to Ninth Streets.
The first wave of apartments is expected to open in mid-2022 and the final batch early the next year.
Soderwall said that launching the project with apartments and retail/restaurant space should help create an anchor of housing and activity that ideally attracts employers to future office space.
Estimated at $115 million, the first phase includes the city-funded $15 million garage and $9 million for area infrastructure work. The rest is privately funded. Hines is to own and operate the overall site and is working with investment partner Cresset-Diversified qualified opportunity zone fund.
A hotel slated to rise on the south side of the Harney Street plaza area is to follow the apartments.
Over a decade or so, Hines envisions nine new structures containing roughly 500,000 square feet of office space, more than 80,000 square feet of retail space, a boutique hotel with up to 200 rooms and about 900 new residences.
The Mercantile is emerging on a tract that was once part of the six-block Jobbers Canyon. City and business leaders in the late 1980s agreed to tear down Jobbers Canyon’s more than 20 vintage buildings — the largest demolition ever of a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places — to entice ConAgra Foods to build its headquarters downtown.
That demolition wiped out part of Omaha’s past as a distribution center for goods being shipped by rail to the West and the possibility of restoring those old warehouses in ways similar to buildings in the Old Market.
Soderwall said the Mercantile name felt appropriate for today’s venture. Representatives still are determining how the brand will be displayed, be it on banners or signs or other ways.
“It’s truly a mixed-use development,” Soderwall said. “The Mercantile, we think, captures that exchange of goods and ideas very well.”
