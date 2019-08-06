LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined officials of Omaha-based Scoular on Tuesday in breaking ground on a new, $50 million manufacturing facility in Seward that will produce freeze-dried protein ingredients for pet food.

The plant is expected to employ nearly 100 workers once opened in about 14 months.

A press release said that the plant will be owned by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Scoular, and will serve the growing need for quality ingredients for pet food. A temporary research and development lab already has been established in Seward to serve until the new manufacturing facility is completed.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

List: The Omaha area's largest employers

11 companies, organizations or institutions in the Omaha-area have 2,500 or more employees, according to 2018 data from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

1 of 11

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription