LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined officials of Omaha-based Scoular on Tuesday in breaking ground on a new, $50 million manufacturing facility in Seward that will produce freeze-dried protein ingredients for pet food.
The plant is expected to employ nearly 100 workers once opened in about 14 months.
A press release said that the plant will be owned by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Scoular, and will serve the growing need for quality ingredients for pet food. A temporary research and development lab already has been established in Seward to serve until the new manufacturing facility is completed.
