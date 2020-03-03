Omaha-based Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets. This is a view looking west from 38th Street, showing the hole to be occupied by the apartments.
Omaha-based Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets. This is a view looking west from 38th Street, showing the hole to be occupied by the apartments.
Omaha-based Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets. This is a view looking west from 38th Street, showing the hole to be occupied by the apartments.
Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets.
HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS
Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets.
HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS
Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets.
HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS
Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets.
HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS
Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets.
HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS
Omaha-based Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets. This is a view looking west from 38th Street, showing the hole to be occupied by the apartments.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha-based Burlington Capital is proposing a 172-unit apartment complex northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets. This is a view looking west from 38th Street, showing the hole to be occupied by the apartments.
The big dirt lot that greets passersby northwest of 38th and Leavenworth Streets is about to be filled — with a $28 million, six-story apartment building.
It’s not the first proposal for the roughly 1-acre site that a few years back was occupied by a house, office building and original Down Under Lounge, which in 2016 moved farther east.
But representatives of Omaha-based Burlington Capital, whose portfolio has included 350 properties with 65,000 units in 40 states, say they’ve met several times with Blackstone neighborhood leaders and with city planners.
And they expect construction on their 172-unit, market-rate project to begin this summer.
Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Like other developers building in the area, Burlington representatives said they were drawn by the expanding University of Nebraska Medical Center and subsequent demand for more housing for students and workers.
Indeed, the proposed 3814 Leavenworth St. structure is just steps away from the medical campus.
“Certainly the momentum of UNMC is the catalyst for the project,” said Burlington’s Dominic Vaccaro. “We’ve had a lot of good meetings with neighbors trying to come up with a design that worked for our project but also fit the neighborhood.”
Under Burlington’s plan, rental residences ranging in size from studios to two-bedroom units would occupy four upper floors. Two lower levels contain 150 indoor parking stalls.
Rents range from $975 to $1,550.
A previous 2016 plan submitted to city officials by a different developer envisioned a structure with fewer (82) apartments, but with 5,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
City Planning Director Dave Fanslau, whose department has endorsed the Burlington plan, said in a document to city officials that redevelopment did not materialize previously due, in part, to costly structural demands related to the hilly terrain.
Fanslau said the Burlington vision would increase housing in the urban core and further another city goal for “pedestrian-oriented mixed-use development” along the Leavenworth corridor.
Burlington Capital, founded in 1984 as America First Cos. and today headed by Lisa Roskens, is asking city officials for $3.3 million in public tax-increment financing. The City Planning Board is to vote on that TIF incentive Wednesday, and it would then go to the City Council.
According to a breakdown of the project’s $28 million price tag, $2.5 million is for land acquisition. Upon completion, the developer anticipates the value of the property to be $18.2 million.
Vaccaro said his team has worked to gain approval of neighbors and believes the design — including heavy use of brick and cast iron on the façade — meshes with the historic Blackstone area.
“We wanted to respect the historic context of the neighborhood,” he said.
Rhonda Stuberg, head of the Blackstone Neighborhood Association, said the Burlington team involved area residents early on, and her group supports the final design. Because the proposed apartments are along the busy Leavenworth artery, she said, the bulk of the building is appropriate.
“It was an unkempt corner before,” she said. “This will be much better. It will add more people to the neighborhood and we think it will be a good asset.”
The roof line of the apartment structure steps down to the west, accommodating the land slope, but also creating a visual effect that there is more than a single building, Vaccaro said.
Bay window elements add depth and texture. Vaccaro said a key concern of neighbors about parking was handled by the two-level garage. Other resident amenities include a fitness center, indoor community room, dog park and courtyard with fire pits and grills.
Among Burlington’s other metro area projects are the Victory Apartments for homeless veterans near Eighth and Dorcas Streets, the downtown Omaha Jones13 apartments and the historic rehabilitation of the Dundee-area Austin apartments. Today, Burlington manages about 10,000 units nationwide.
At a glance: 11 key developments around the Omaha metro area
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.