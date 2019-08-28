Midwest Express Airlines will start a direct flight connecting Omaha's Eppley Airfield to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport as the brand returns to business.

Midwest Express merged out of existence in 2009, but new leadership and investors have been working to bring the airline back.

Wednesday, the company announced its initial flights out of Milwaukee will be to Omaha, Cincinnati and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Milwaukee flight fills a new route for Omaha, which currently has multiple options for flying into nearby Chicago and into Minneapolis on Delta.

The new company said it is partnering with Elite Airways to start. Although the planes will fly under the Midwest Express brand, Elite Airways will provide flight operations.

Midwest Express said it is working with Elite to get its own regulatory approval and aircraft.

The company did not announce exactly when flights will begin. Greg Aretakis, president of Midwest Express, said in a statement that it will start marketing flights before the end of the year.

The warm chocolate chip cookies, baked on board, also will be returning, the company said.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90