A new seven-story, $17.5 million hotel mixed-use project is proposed for midtown Omaha southwest of 44th and Douglas Streets.

The developer is Dan Marak of the Kansas City area, who recently opened another hotel, a 102-room Home2 Suites by Hilton, across the street from the one being proposed. Marak’s MH Hospitality has multiple other hotel properties in the Omaha area as well.

The half-acre site where he hopes to build his newest project is occupied by vacant houses and a small office building.

Marak declined to comment for this story, but his plan to be considered by the Planning Board on Wednesday calls for 7,300 square feet of commercial bays on the first floor of a 95-room hotel property. He seeks $3 million in public tax-increment financing.

If all goes as planned and approvals are granted, construction is to begin in March 2021 and opening would be the summer of 2022.

Proposed parking includes 56 spots inside the hotel and 21 in adjacent surface lots. The plan says that spaces in Marak’s other hotel (the Home2 Suites to the northwest, across Douglas Street), could be made available if needed.

