Ross Dress for Less is opening a new store selling its off-price apparel and home fashion in Omaha on Oct. 12.
The 20,000-square-foot store is at Sorensen Park Plaza at the southwest corner of 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.
With this opening, California-based Ross will operate four stores in Nebraska and a total of 1,534 locations.
The first Nebraska Ross store opened in March 2018 at L Street Marketplace near 120th and L Streets. Others are near 168th Street and West Maple Road and at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue.
