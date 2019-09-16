Ross Dress for Less is opening a new store selling its off-price apparel and home fashion in Omaha on Oct. 12.

The 20,000-square-foot store is at Sorensen Park Plaza at the southwest corner of 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. 

With this opening, California-based Ross will operate four stores in Nebraska and a total of 1,534 locations.

The first Nebraska Ross store opened in March 2018 at L Street Marketplace near 120th and L Streets. Others are near 168th Street and West Maple Road and at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue. 

