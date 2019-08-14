Medical Solutions, a health care staffing company known for placing travel nurses on temporary assignments around the country, is acquiring C&A Industries, a family-owned staffing and recruiting company. Both are based in Omaha.
The two companies said this would be the largest acquisition of a health care staffing company in the industry’s history.
“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to combine two industry leaders,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “We are very excited to carry on the legacy and tradition of what C&A Industries has built over the past 50 years. Our businesses share a like-minded foundation.”
Medical Solutions has 305 employees in Omaha and 294 in Cincinnati; Denver; San Diego; and Tupelo, Mississippi. In 2018, the company acquired PPR and 360 Healthcare Staffing, located in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, respectively.
C&A Industries has 680 employees in the Omaha area and an 40 outside Omaha.
The employment numbers are expected to remain the same as a combined company, Meier said.
He said Medical Solutions envisions someday building its own campus to bring all the Omaha-based employees together.
Medical Solutions, based at 1010 N. 102nd St., connects more than 2,200 health care facilities across the country with health care professionals.
Founded in 1969, C&A Industries began in the basement of Larry Courtnage’s home, with a focus on recruiting for engineering positions. Today, C&A Industries, based at 13609 California St., is made up of agencies serving niche markets:
Aureus Group, a provider of staffing solutions in health care leadership and executive-level search, finance and accounting, and information technology systems; Celebrity Staff, a staffing provider in the administrative, management and legal fields; AurStaff, a staffing provider targeting industrial, skilled trades, technical, architectural and engineering fields; Focus One Solutions, a managed services and software provider; AurTravel, a full-service boutique-style travel agency; and AurHomes, a provider of corporate housing.
The joining of the organizations “presents a remarkable opportunity for exponential growth in a highly competitive marketplace and specifically, in a rapidly changing health care environment,” said Scot Thompson, president and CEO of C&A Industries. “Working together will enable us to add breadth to our solutions and increase market penetration.”
Courtnage, C&A chairman and owner, said, “C&A Industries represents my life’s work. ... I’m excited to align C&A with Medical Solutions, which will ultimately create even greater opportunity for our customers in the health care sector and in our diverse markets.”
After the acquisition, Larry and Kathy Courtnage will no longer be involved in the business but will be investors in Medical Solutions, Meier said.
The various C&A companies will operate under their current brands, he said, until the teams create a new strategy.
The transaction, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2019. Additional terms were not disclosed.
