Tina and Ollie Jones arrived at Nebraska Crossing 30 minutes before stores opened Friday in hopes of grabbing much-needed shoes — and returning safely to their home.
As Tina basked in the breezy day, she said it was nice to feel the sun on her face.
“I was getting tired of being cooped up, for one,” she said.
The couple's dreams were dashed, however, when they realized the Nike store wasn't among the shops opening Friday as the outlet mall in Gretna reopened to the public.
The Joneses, one wearing a Minnie Mouse mask and the other in a Kansas City Royals mask, sat on a bench and then decided to head home.
“Even with masks, you can’t promise you’re gonna be OK,” she said. “We’ll be safe and just leave.”
As of midday Thursday, Nebraska Crossing said on its Facebook page that 11 stores would be open to the public Friday, including Uniform Destination, the sole business in the mall that has stayed open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner and developer Rod Yates had said that he hoped Nebraska Crossing would be the first mall to reopen in North America — to demonstrate best practices and be a test case for safe shopping. Those in charge of the retail stores could decide for themselves whether to open.
Yates had said the mall had purchased infrared no-touch thermometers for stores to use for employees or shoppers if they wanted. The mall's website displayed photos of how customers' temperatures could be taken upon entry to the mall and said the mall had 10,000 masks to hand out to employees and customers.
Friday morning, nearly all the entrances were taped off, including the main entrance, which was closed because of paving work. The north entrance, where a tent had been set up, was open, but no one was seated at the tablecloth-covered table. No one was taking anyone's temperature or handing out masks.
A sign asked shoppers to be considerate and practice social distancing, cover their nose and mouth and wash their hands, among other guidelines recommended by federal health officials.
About a dozen shoppers arrived right before 11 a.m., when shops were scheduled to open. Most shoppers had brought their own masks.
One man entered without a mask and asked a reporter if the mall was handing out face covers. He proceeded to walk into the mall without a mask.
Nebraska Crossing officials said in a Facebook comment that they’re letting store managers decide whether to check shoppers’ temperatures and whether to turn them away if they’re not wearing a mask.
Just before 11 a.m., Johanna Boston, the chief strategy officer for Nebraska Crossing, ordered a World-Herald reporter and photographer and another member of the news media to leave the mall, noting that it is private property. She threatened a lawsuit if photos were published and videotaped the journalists as they drove away.
In a phone call an hour later, Boston declined comment.
In the Nebraska Crossing app, stores are posting their own guidelines for shopping at their locations. Polo Ralph Lauren, for example, asks that all employees and guests wear facial masks and said that any clothing that has been tried on that isn’t purchased will be “held in a designated area for 24 hours.”
American Eagle noted that customers must wear masks to shop in that store and that workers would “clean and sanitize after every guest.”
Stores at Nebraska Crossing weren't the only ones that reopened Friday. Von Maur also announced that its Westroads Mall was opening, and Lincoln's Gateway Mall also reopened.
Maddie Buettner of Omaha arrived at Nebraska Crossing with her two daughters, ages 3 and 5, and her mother, Melody Wiggs of Papillion. Buettner placed small masks on her daughters when the group arrived.
Buettner said she felt fine shopping at the outlet mall because it's an open-air mall that allowed lots of space away from others. They planned to get summer clothes and shoes but were bummed that kids' stores such as Carter’s weren’t open yet.
Jasmine Ramos arrived early with a few family members to buy items for a newborn baby and to send clothes to Mexico. Ramos, who works at Nebraska Medicine, also planned to stop at Uniform Destination to grab some pairs of scrubs. She and her family were wearing masks, and Ramos told her family not to touch any merchandise unless they planned to buy it.
The family said they decided to arrive early to beat the crowds in an effort to stay safer.
“I’m not too comfortable with it,” Ramos said. “I think it’s a little too soon to be open.”
Jonathan Myers and his son Cole also went to the mall early to look for walking shoes. Like the Jones couple, they were dismayed to see that Nike was closed but decided to check out Skechers, which was one of the stores that planned to be open.
“This is pretty dead,” Jonathan Myers said, adding that such stores as Walmart usually are busier. “Obviously, it’s not polluted (with people), so we shouldn’t have a problem with a safe distance.”
