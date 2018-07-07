Mary Shirley Landen co-founded Security National Bank, supported more than 30 Omaha civic groups and raised five children to understand their duty to the communities where they live.
Now her 18 grandchildren run the M & M Foundation, which she started more than a dozen years ago with her late husband, Clarence “Mickey” Landen. The foundation is a legacy she leaves after her death at home Friday following a long illness, her daughter, Shirley Huerter said.
“She really believed strongly in her obligation to give back to her community and to foster that in her children and grandchildren,” said Huerter, who also is from Omaha. “She was passionate about all human beings being equal and supporting the people that needed that support,” and also served as a mentor to young women.
The grandchildren meet twice a year to discuss the foundation’s grants and learned from their grandmother how to research the potential recipients, Huerter said, a process that bonded them even though they live in different parts of the country.
Landen, who was 88, was born and grew up in Omaha and lived in what is now the University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni house, which had a stable in the back. She rode horses in the Elmwood Park area and went to Dundee School and Brownell Hall before attending Bennett College in Millbrook, New York. She returned to Omaha and worked for a time at the Blackstone Hotel.
She and Clarence Landen, who died in 2011, were married in 1955 and founded the bank in 1964. She was vice chairwoman of Security National at the time of her death and attended the opening of its renovated headquarters at 36th and Farnam Streets in 2016.
Landen especially supported Girls Inc., both in Omaha and nationally, and the Joslyn Art Museum, where she once served as chair, the only woman to do so other than Sarah Joslyn. Landen was a gourmet chef, enjoyed family getaways at Lake Okoboji and, later in life, loved golf.
She also is survived by James and C.L. Landen III of Omaha, Nancy Kerr and Michael Landen of Dallas, and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be at All Saints Episcopal Church from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a funeral there at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
