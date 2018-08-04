Wheat prices rose to a three-year high this week as traders grew increasingly concerned about drought conditions in the U.S. Great Plains and in northern Europe. Both regions are major producers of the grain, as well as other commodities.
One of the hardest-hit areas is Germany, which is facing its smallest wheat crop in almost 15 years. In addition to losing 20 percent of its wheat crop, the nation faces large losses of its rye and barley crops, used to make its breads and beers.
Globally, updated estimates are projecting this year’s wheat harvest to be almost 4 percent smaller than last year, which helped to push prices sharply higher. Kansas City hard red wheat futures touched $5.97 per bushel on Thursday, while Chicago soft red wheat futures topped out at $5.93.
For U.S. farmers who weren’t devastated by drought, this rally is a relief, as prices have risen almost 25 percent in the past month.
Gold loses its luster as investors switch to stocks, bonds
Gold prices neared $1,200 per ounce for the first time since last summer as investors dumped the metal. Gold has been losing its luster as buyers flock to other assets yielding higher returns, like stocks, bonds and real estate.
This week’s announcement from the Federal Reserve suggested that interest rates were likely to rise again in September, a move that could further hurt demand for gold.
Oversupply sends sugar prices to three-year low
Sugar crumbled to a three-year low Thursday at 10.37 cents per pound.
Globally, production is outstripping demand by 10.8 million metric tons, representing an oversupply of almost 6 percent.
American consumers, however, won’t see a sweet deal. U.S. sugar prices are substantially higher than the global market due to a system of import restrictions and government price support to sugar producers. This results in U.S. sugar futures trading over 25 cents, while sugar outside the U.S. traded for under 11 cents Friday.
Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Silver Lake, Kansas. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com.
