...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE SNOW, AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
The center of the Mall of the Bluffs, at 1751 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — The owners of some of the businesses inside the Mall of the Bluffs are upset after receiving notice last week that the mall had officially been sold and that they needed to vacate the building by the end of the year.
Bryon Beins of Omaha, a co-owner of Madness Haunted House, said he received a certified letter from Woodsonia Real Estate Group in Omaha on Nov. 18 telling him the business must move out of the mall by Dec. 31.
"They played real dirty," he told The Daily Nonpareil. "I’ve sought out legal counsel, and we’re going to fight it, but our next season is done. That’s not enough time to plan."
Beins said he and his partner had just finalized a new two-year lease agreement with the mall in August. He said in early September he received a letter from Woodsonia about their interest in the mall property — which was owned by Namdar Realty Group in Long Island, New York. The letter asked Beins for a copy of his lease with the mall.
He was told Woodsonia would take possession of the mall on Nov. 15.
"I called them repeatedly before they took ownership and they wouldn’t tell me anything other than, ‘We can’t tell you what our plans are right now,' or 'We just don’t know,’ ” Beins said.
Beins said he has about $160,000 invested in the business, which is located between Planet Fitness and It's $5. A popular attraction at Halloween, the haunted house is the only professional haunted attraction in Council Bluffs.
Beins said 30 days isn't sufficient time for him and his business partner to find and sign an agreement for a new location, tear down everything in their current location and move.
"I have 5,000 square feet of lumber, props and more that I have to move in 30 days," he said.
Beins added that he was told Planet Fitness was being allowed to remain in its current location in the mall until the end of 2020, an accommodation he said should have been allowed to all of the mall's tenants.
However, a Planet Fitness employee who wished not to be identified said the business would move from the Mall of the Bluffs property "before the end of 2020" but was not able to provide additional information as to the exact timing of the move or where the firm would be moving.
Blackduck Partners, identified by the employee as the corporate owners of Planet Fitness, did not respond to a request seeking additional information on the firm's plans for the Council Bluffs facility.
"There are accommodations that could have been made that wouldn't have cost (Woodsonia) anything and would have helped the affected business owners," Beins said.
The haunted house first opened in the mall four years ago, and Beins said he hopes to find another location in Council Bluffs to reopen.
"The rental properties I have seen so far in town are just not in our budget," he said. "Council Bluffs is where I want to be, but if I can't find another location, we're going to have to go somewhere else. This next year does not look promising."
Woodsonia Real Estate of Omaha did not respond to a request seeking clarification of the situation at the mall.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Just a year after spending nearly $15,000 to remodel a larger space for her growing business, Melinda Brink, owner of cat spa Club Meow, said she has two weeks to move as a result of the purchase of the Mall of the Bluffs by Menards.
Brink, the area’s only certified feline master groomer, said she was hopeful she would be able to sign a lease for a new space Monday.
This was her third year at the mall. Brink said she opened her cat grooming business in a smaller space. But with the business growing and plans to add more services, she moved into the former Pearl Vision location at the mall a year ago, spending nearly $15,000 to remodel the space to meet her needs.
“We literally got notice that Menards had purchased the mall and our eviction notice on the same day,” she said. “I’m supposed to be gone in two weeks, but I’m expected to pay rent for the entire month of December.”
To make matters worse, with colder temperatures and snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Brink said she arrived at her shop Monday to find the space without heat.
“I contacted Menards and was told it was the tenant’s responsibility to have the necessary repairs made,” she said. “The manager from Menards we are supposed to be dealing with is out of town. It’s hard to get an answer from anyone.”
She said she cannot afford an expensive repair and plans to bring in space heaters to warm her shop.
“The situation is bad, but there isn’t much that you can do but laugh,” Brink said.
Like Club Meow, Istanbul Gyro Baklava is closing up shop at the mall. The business has been unable to find another Council Bluffs location and will move to Omaha. Co-owner Zafer Bulduk said the food and baklava will be available at the Food Court Restaurant at 3428 S. 42nd St. in Omaha this week.
Istanbul Gyro Baklava made its debut in Council Bluffs as the only gyro-specific restaurant in the city last June.
The restaurant is the first business at the mall to close since the announcement in September of Menard Inc.’s plans to acquire the Mall of the Bluffs land and build a new Menards home improvement center.
“We appreciate the Council Bluffs people supporting us," Bulduk said. "Some customers were wondering if we’re coming back. We’re thinking about it, but not right now,” he said. “We couldn’t find any existing locations in Council Bluffs to move, so we decided for now, people can support us at the Food Court."
The Iowa Department of Transportation driver's license station at the mall will move to a different location on the property, according to Darcy Doty, director for driver and identification services with the department. The planned move will happen sometime in 2020.
"We know it’s sometime next year, no official word on details," Doty said. "We’re not moving far, just a relocation on the property. It will still be easy for customers to find us."
Council Bluffs Nonpareil staff writers Courtney Brummer-Clark, Mike Brownlee, Jon Leu and Susan Payne contributed to this report.
1 of 16
AMATO'S CAFE & CATERING
Tony Amato, Ann Amato and Sam Amato pictured at Amato's in 2015. After more than 45 years as a staple of central Omaha dining, Amato's Cafe & Catering closed in June of this year. The restaurant was well known for its oversized pancakes, its homemade Italian sausage, and a devoted neighborhood crowd.
Blue Blood Brewery in Lincoln abruptly closed its doors in May following a lawsuit brought by the property ownership group saying that the brewery and its owner, Brian Podwinski, owed unpaid rent. The brewery sat atop popular landmark Robber's Cave, whose owners have since reopened for public tours.
Buck's, the oldest shoe store in Nebraska and a pillar of Fremont's Main Street, sold its final pair of shoes near the end of April, closing three years shy of its 100th anniversary. Founder Earl Buck started the store in 1922 and grew it from a single Omaha store to one with more than 30 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Kirk Brown, owner of Buck's Shoes since 1986, with customer Don Havekost. If you remove the time he spent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kirk has worked in Buck's pretty much every day of his life since he sold his first pair of shoes at age 13.
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's, a Sidney-based retailer founded in 1961. After consolidating operations at its headquarters in Missouri, Bass Pro then closed the former distribution center in Sidney and merchandise return center in Oshkosh in March of this year. Now all that's left of the Cabela's operations in Sidney is a retail store and a limited corporate presence.
In the wake of the sale, former Cabela's staffers have started two different outdoors businesses in Sidney, Highby Outdoors and NexGen Outfitters. Toronto-based company MMP Enterprises has announced that it would locate 155 new jobs in Sidney at the former Cabela's building, according to the local economic development partnership.
After an attempted sale, Ascena Retail Group Inc. announced in May it would be closing the Dressbarn clothing chain, including locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln, Grand Island and an outlet at Nebraska Crossing.
After countless birthday parties, mini-golf games and tickets exchanged for prizes, Family Fun Center closed in March of this year, selling off its remaining arcade games and inventory in a recent auction.
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
A photo gallery of businesses that have effectively closed their Nebraska locations since the beginning of this year.
1 of 16
AMATO'S CAFE & CATERING
Tony Amato, Ann Amato and Sam Amato pictured at Amato's in 2015. After more than 45 years as a staple of central Omaha dining, Amato's Cafe & Catering closed in June of this year. The restaurant was well known for its oversized pancakes, its homemade Italian sausage, and a devoted neighborhood crowd.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
BLUE BLOOD
Blue Blood Brewery in Lincoln abruptly closed its doors in May following a lawsuit brought by the property ownership group saying that the brewery and its owner, Brian Podwinski, owed unpaid rent. The brewery sat atop popular landmark Robber's Cave, whose owners have since reopened for public tours.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
BUCK'S SHOES
Buck's, the oldest shoe store in Nebraska and a pillar of Fremont's Main Street, sold its final pair of shoes near the end of April, closing three years shy of its 100th anniversary. Founder Earl Buck started the store in 1922 and grew it from a single Omaha store to one with more than 30 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
BUCK'S SHOES
Kirk Brown, owner of Buck's Shoes since 1986, with customer Don Havekost. If you remove the time he spent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kirk has worked in Buck's pretty much every day of his life since he sold his first pair of shoes at age 13.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
B&G Tasty Foods, known for its loose-meat sandwich, announced its closure this past April and closed on May 27, after being an Omaha staple for 66 years.
JULIA NAGY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CABELA'S
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's, a Sidney-based retailer founded in 1961. After consolidating operations at its headquarters in Missouri, Bass Pro then closed the former distribution center in Sidney and merchandise return center in Oshkosh in March of this year. Now all that's left of the Cabela's operations in Sidney is a retail store and a limited corporate presence.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CABELA'S
In the wake of the sale, former Cabela's staffers have started two different outdoors businesses in Sidney, Highby Outdoors and NexGen Outfitters. Toronto-based company MMP Enterprises has announced that it would locate 155 new jobs in Sidney at the former Cabela's building, according to the local economic development partnership.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DRESSBARN
After an attempted sale, Ascena Retail Group Inc. announced in May it would be closing the Dressbarn clothing chain, including locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln, Grand Island and an outlet at Nebraska Crossing.
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
FAMILY FUN CENTER
After countless birthday parties, mini-golf games and tickets exchanged for prizes, Family Fun Center closed in March of this year, selling off its remaining arcade games and inventory in a recent auction.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
GERDA'S GERMAN RESTAURANT
Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, a mainstay at 52nd and Leavenworth, closed its doors in June of this year and will host its last Oktoberfest this month.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
GERDA'S GERMAN RESTAURANT
The closing announcement came a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
PAYLESS SHOESOURCE
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
ZACH MAYHEW/GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
SHOPKO
Since declaring bankruptcy in January of this year, Shopko has closed more than 20 stores in Nebraska and Iowa, including this location in Council Bluffs.
JAMES R. BURNETT/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
SHOPKO
Werner Trucks at the Pamida-Shopko facility at 10808 S. 132nd St. in 2011. Shopko effectively closed the distribution center in April of this year.
JAMES R. BURNETT/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
SKATEDAZE
Longtime Omaha roller skating rink SkateDaze announced it would close in February of this year and held its final skate at the end of March.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
SKATEDAZE
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.