...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM A
TRACE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING TO NEAR 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. BE PREPARED FOR
POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Loyal shoppers reach out to save Omaha Super Saver, but it still looks like sayonara
Marty Jarvis, spokesman for B&R Stores Inc. of Lincoln, said the company and its St. Louis-based landlord were unable to come to terms on a lease renewal for the 83,000-square-foot property.
He said it was “humbling” to hear from devoted customers — a few hundred have engaged on social media. Shoppers recounted memories of the store’s happy employees, its smoke house and meat sales.
Many questioned why the store wouldn’t relocate elsewhere and even suggested alternative sites.
Said Jarvis: “We’re always looking for opportunities, but there is nothing immediate out there.”
According to the B&R website, the employee-owned corporation owns 20 stores (including Russ’s and Apple markets) in seven cities across Nebraska and Iowa and employs more than 2,000 people. Jarvis said the Council Bluffs Super Saver will remain open.
The Millard area store has started discounting items as operations wind down. Jarvis said it would close by April 1.
