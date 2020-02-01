Despite the small army of customers lamenting the planned closing of the Omaha Super Saver grocery store, there’s no indication that it will reopen in another spot.

The supermarket at 5710 S. 144th St. announced to its Facebook followers a week ago that it was shutting down (by April), following a 20-year-run at the Millard area location.

Marty Jarvis, spokesman for B&R Stores Inc. of Lincoln, said the company and its St. Louis-based landlord were unable to come to terms on a lease renewal for the 83,000-square-foot property.

Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

He said it was “humbling” to hear from devoted customers — a few hundred have engaged on social media. Shoppers recounted memories of the store’s happy employees, its smoke house and meat sales.

Many questioned why the store wouldn’t relocate elsewhere and even suggested alternative sites.

Said Jarvis: “We’re always looking for opportunities, but there is nothing immediate out there.”

According to the B&R website, the employee-owned corporation owns 20 stores (including Russ’s and Apple markets) in seven cities across Nebraska and Iowa and employs more than 2,000 people. Jarvis said the Council Bluffs Super Saver will remain open.

The Millard area store has started discounting items as operations wind down. Jarvis said it would close by April 1.

How Omaha and Nebraska’s Fortune 1000 list has changed since 2015

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started