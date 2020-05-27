Abbigail Zimmerline has taken a financial hit the past few months.

Due to the coronavirus moving classes online, the pre-kindergarten teacher lost her source of income. So she decided to become a DoorDash delivery driver, but she never received a paycheck.

About two weeks into her gig as a "Dasher" Zimmerline was set to receive a paycheck of $796.93.

"I was supposed to be paid on a Monday so by that Thursday I thought 'well, this is weird.'" Zimmerline said.

She went to her DoorDash account and found that the direct deposit account she had set up had been switched to an account she didn't recognize.

Zimmerline messaged a DoorDash representative who said she had changed her direct deposit information. That's when Zimmerline began to worry.

"I worked so hard that week, and there's a pandemic going on. I could really use that money right now," she said. 

Zimmerline said she plans to file a report with the Better Business Bureau.

To use the food delivery company, customers place orders online and pay DoorDash directly. Independent contractors, or "Dashers," are paid weekly and make a base amount per delivery.

The base pay can range from $2 to $10 or more. Deliveries that require Dashers to travel a longer distance, that are expected to take more time and that are less popular with Dashers get a higher base pay. According to DoorDash, dashers also keep their tips.

In an email from a DoorDash representative on May 21, Zimmerline was told that a payment specialist would contact the "third-party payments vendor... to attempt to recover this payment." She was also told that "unfortunately this is rarely successful, and it may take up to two weeks for them to inform us whether or not they were able to recover your funds."

Zimmerline also received an email from DoorDash on May 16 that her debit card information had recently been changed or added.

It's not clear to Zimmerline how her account information was changed, but she said the day before she was called by a man claiming to be a DoorDash employee. The man said that one of her customers had canceled an order and said that DoorDash would send her a gift card for the inconvenience. He asked Zimmerline to confirm her phone number and home address. 

"He wasn't asking me for information, he was just asking me to verify things," she said. "He had all this information about me and so I assumed he had to be with DoorDash."

A DoorDash representative said in an email that the company would look into the issue, but didn't address the company's security or safety policies. 

Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email