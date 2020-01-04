In another spurt of activity near 72nd Street and West Center Road, a local developer plans to build a commercial office building where a ranch-style home now sits.

Bret Cain of HD Omaha says that if all goes as hoped, his development company would raze the house built in 1961 and build a four-story office complex at the 3206 S. 71st St. site. HD bought the residence in late 2019.

Other options, depending on financial and design feasibility studies, include renovating and converting the existing structure to a commercial use. They’re seeking city approval to rezone the property, which is behind Spezia restaurant and in an area dotted by other businesses, apartments and hotels, some of which also are being renovated or replaced.

HD’s Cain said his team sees the value of the changing area and already has talked to prospective tenants interested in leasing a spot there.

Changing Omaha: More than 50 stories of local development projects in the works

An ongoing list of some our development stories from 2018, with the most-recent stories at the top. 

1 of 53

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription