We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Lee Enterprises, owner of The World-Herald and newspapers and websites in 76 other markets, has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching funds to businesses harmed by the coronavirus.

“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”

Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.

“While our company’s scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve,” Battistoni said. “Our initial, more targeted efforts to support local businesses during these challenging times have been very well received.

“Through this local grant program, we are making a much broader portfolio of marketing products available, which allows us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.”

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 of matching advertising credits each month, Battistoni added, and will be awarded in April, May and June.

To apply, visit https://omaha.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.