Larry Kavich was remembered Tuesday as an Omaha businessman, dad and mentor who stressed the value of honesty both inside and outside the office.

"Our father taught us if you always tell the truth, you don't need to remember what you've told someone," said daughter Amee Zetzman. "Those are words that have stayed with us through our four generations and 100 years being in business."

Kavich, who was the third generation of his family to own and operate All Makes Office Equipment, died Monday after a brief and severe battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74.

An Omaha businessman for more than four decades, Larry had the rare opportunity to work alongside his father and his children at the family company, now known as All Makes.

Family members said his proudest moment came in 2004, when he turned over the company reins to Amee and son Jeff Kavich.

Earlier this year, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce recognized multiple generations of the Kavich family by inducting Lazier (Larry's father), Larry, Jeff and Amee into its Business Hall of Fame.

"We were so honored and humbled," Jeff said, "and are glad (dad) was here for that experience."

Larry strived to "do the right thing," the family said in a statement. He was a philanthropist and often mentored the next generation of business leaders in the community. "He was passionate about helping others navigate tough times and succeed."

While working, Larry expanded the family business to include high-end contract furniture and added locations in Lincoln and Des Moines. His roles ranged from advising clients to starring in the company's television commercials.

Kavich is survived by his wife of 53 years, Andi, whom he met while both studied at the University of Oklahoma. The couple spent warm months in Omaha and had an Arizona home, where Kavich died surrounded by family.

A memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Omaha's Temple Israel. 

