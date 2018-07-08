What you should know about manufactured housing

Residents: 22 million

Share of new single-family home starts: 9 percent

Average new price, excluding land: $70,600 manufactured, $287,000 site-built

Cost per square foot: $49 manufactured, $107 site-built

Buyers’ median household income: $30,000

Titled as personal property, not real estate: 80 percent

2017 production: 93,000 in U.S., 186 in Nebraska, 470 in Iowa

Manufacturing plants: 121, including 4 in Nebraska

Locations: 66 percent on private property, 34 percent in manufactured home communities

Manufactured or modular?

Both manufactured and modular homes are factory-built. Both can consist of two or more sections connected together. But there are differences.

Manufactured homes meet construction and safety standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Each has a “HUD sticker" and certification paperwork. They are installed on foundations, blocks or piers and can be left in place, but because steel undercarriages remain in place they can be moved to new locations.

Modular homes are built to state, local or regional standards and are transported on steel frames that are removed before being installed on permanent foundations. They are not meant to be moved.

Sources: Manufactured Housing Institute, homebuilder companies, U.S. Census Bureau, International Association of Housing Inspectors.