LINCOLN — The pain continued for Nebraska workers last week as another 6,555 people filed first-time unemployment claims.

That's fewer than the previous week but more than eight times the pre-pandemic level of filings. The pace of claims has overwhelmed the state's unemployment system.

According to state officials, Nebraska workers filed more than 129,000 initial unemployment claims since March 8, which exceeded the number filed during the whole of the last three years. In the same period, the state has processed about 96,000 claims, which is more than the number for the last two years combined.

The number of initial claims in Iowa was 24,693, which was down about 2,500 from the previous week but more than 10 times the number filed before the coronavirus upended the economy.

Nationally, nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces.

That means one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%, have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

On Friday, the government will issue the April jobs report, and it's likely to be the worst since modern record-keeping began after World War II. The unemployment rate is forecast to reach at least 16%, the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Economists estimate that 21 million jobs were lost last month. If so, it would mean that nearly all the job growth in the 11 years since the Great Recession ended has vanished in a single month.

Even those stunning figures won't fully capture the magnitude of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the job market. Many people who are still employed have had their hours reduced. Others have suffered pay cuts. Some who lost work have not filed for unemployment, either because they could not navigate their state's overwhelmed systems or they were too discouraged to try.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

