LINCOLN — More than 16,000 additional Nebraska workers filed first-time jobless claims last week, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak economic havoc.

A report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed 16,391 people filed for unemployment benefits in Nebraska for the week that ended on Saturday.

The number of claims was fewer than the records set in each of the previous two weeks but still topped any previous weekly total in Nebraska. It shows the continuing economic toll of measures aimed at reducing the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Over the past month, Nebraska has had 83,870 people file for unemployment benefits. Those include people laid off from work, as well as those on furlough. Federal legislation allowed self-employed people and those with "gig" work, such as Uber drivers, to seek pandemic unemployment benefits. Typically, unemployment benefits are not available to those workers.

State labor officials announced Wednesday that it has started issuing the extra $600 weekly benefit payments available under the federal stimulus bill. The $600 payments are being made separately from regular state unemployment benefits, which are a maximum of $440 weekly.

Along with the additional payments, the federal legislation allowed workers to draw unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks beyond the usual 26-week limit.

Nebraska has waived some of its usual requirements as well. Workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of the coronavirus.

The number of workers nationally applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, but still came in at 5.25 million, capping four weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns that erased more than 10 years of job creation. The initial jobless claims were at 6.62 million the prior week.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.