LINCOLN — First-time jobless claims in Nebraska jumped by nearly 50% last week, according to a new federal report.

The increase ends weeks of steady decline in initial unemployment claims. But the number of claims filed, 6,143, remains well below the record set in early April, when new weekly claims spiked to more than 27,000.

The earlier peak came as Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed social distancing measures across the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures included the temporary closure of some businesses and nonprofits.

Nebraska workers filed 4,203 new jobless claims in the prior week. However, the number of people claiming ongoing benefits dropped last week to 54,330, down from 56,831 the week before. 

Seasonally adjusted numbers showed that another 1.314 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended Saturday, fewer than economists had predicted and down from the 1.413 million who filed the week prior.  

The new numbers came out the same week that Ricketts issued an executive order reinstating job search requirements for people claiming jobless benefits. The requirements take effect Sunday. 

In his new order, the governor said that Nebraska is in Phase 3 of reopening the economy and that employers are currently listing more than 30,000 available jobs. Reimposing the job search requirements, he said, “will facilitate the prosperity of Nebraskans and the economy.”

He had suspended those and other unemployment insurance requirements in mid-March to help laid-off workers and slow the virus' spread. Suspension of the job search requirements had been slated to cover unemployment claims filed through Aug. 1.

The other waivers remain in effect through the end of the month. Those waivers broadened workers' ability to get unemployment checks if they went unpaid because of the coronavirus, and workers were also not required to take an unpaid week, meaning that benefits started with the week they applied.

In addition, employers were not charged for benefits paid to people whose unemployment was tied to the coronavirus, and claims could be approved based on a person’s most recent job, rather than all of their jobs in the past five calendar quarters.

Fortune 500 and 1,000 companies in Omaha

The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000. 

1 of 10

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email