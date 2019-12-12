BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company has decided to not reopen its flood-damaged plant in eastern Nebraska.
Jack Link's spokesman Abbey Miller told the
Lincoln Journal Star that the Missouri River flooding in March overwhelmed the company's Bellevue plant, which sits just east of Offutt Air Force Base. The base sustained millions of dollars in flood damage, and nearby residents also lost their homes.
"The flood took a tremendous toll on our team members, their families, our site and the community," Miller said in an email. She said the company did extensive testing of the facility before deciding against resuming production there.
“The safety of our team members and the importance of the quality and safety of the products we produce led us to this difficult conclusion," Miller said.
Jack Link's was working to find jobs for plant employees at its other facilities in the Midwest, Miller said. About 60 people worked at the Bellevue plant, according to the Nebraska Labor Department.
Jack Link's, which is headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, bought the facility in 2012 from Skylark Meats.
The Elkhorn River at the Maple Street bridge is shown under water Monday March 18, 2019.
Floodwaters from the Elkhorn River have gone down and now expose a heavily damaged West Dodge Road.
Floodwaters from the Elkhorn River have started to recede, exposing a heavily damaged West Dodge Road.
The eastbound lanes of West Dodge Road just west of 228th Street show the damage done after floodwaters went down Monday.
A cow makes its way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska, on Friday.
A shell of the Spencer dam is left on the Niobrara River.
Floodwaters engulf a farm near Missouri Valley on Friday.
Floodwaters flow over a railroad bridge near Arlington, Nebraska, on Friday.
Floodwaters make their way into North Bend, Nebraska, on Friday.
The Elkhorn River encroaches on Waterloo on Sunday.
A portion of Highway 92 has been destroyed by floodwaters in western Douglas County.
The Elkhorn River has covered several parts of western Douglas County.
A levee breach is shown on the Platte River near Ashland on Sunday.
Valley is shown inundated by floodwaters on Sunday.
An aerial view of Missouri Valley near the Interstate 29 exit on March 15.
An aerial view of Missouri Valley as floodwaters continue to impact the area on Friday.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska, on Friday.
Floodwaters envelop King Lake, Nebraska, on Friday.
Floodwaters swallow the town of Rogers, Nebraska, on Friday.
Water recedes in the town of Niobrara NE., on Friday March 15, 2019. The highway showing is Hwy 12 and Hwy 14 Junction.
The Morman bridge on Highway 12 between Niobrara and Niobrara State Park was wiped out by a flood.
A train is stopped on flooded tracks next to the Platte River near Cedar Creek, Nebraska, on Friday.
Interstate 29 surrounded by water near exit 56 in Council Bluffs, which is part of a section that is closed due to flooding on Friday.
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed because of flooding near Merritt's Beach RV Park on Friday.
A Nebraska National Guard helicopter flies over areas flooded by the Platte River near Columbus, Nebraska, on Friday.
Highway 81 covered in floodwaters south of Columbus, Nebraska, on Friday.
A Nebraska National Guard helicopter flies over flooded Waterloo on Friday.
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A westward, aerial view of a flooded Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Friday.
An aerial view of Missouri Valley, Iowa, as floodwaters continue to impact the area on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska was evacuated due to flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck drives through a flooded road near the Platte River on Friday.
