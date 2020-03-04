Insurance company Physicians Mutual is preparing to move into the building on Galvin Road that was previously occupied by Shopko.

Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corp., announced the development at Tuesday’s Bellevue City Council meeting.  

The project, a $5.7 million capital investment, is slated to create 75 jobs, according to Rainbolt. The site, at 601 Galvin Road South, was one of eight Shopko locations in Nebraska to close their doors in spring 2019.

Councilman Don Preister praised all parties involved for recruiting and landing Physicians Mutual.

"The $5.7 million in development and 75 jobs in an existing empty building, thanks for sending those folks to us,” Preister said . “But kudos to our team for putting it together and making it happen. "

