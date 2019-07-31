Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walks the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
BEIJING — Justin Sun was supposed to have lunch with Omaha investor Warren Buffett in San Francisco. Instead, the Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur canceled the meal, for which he had paid $4.6 million, and was apologizing for his "excessive self-promotion."
The chain of events underscores both China's growing economic clout and its authorities' ability to exert control over supposedly independent businesspeople.
"The bidding stemmed from my admiration for Mr. Buffett and my commitment to philanthropy ... and of course, my self-interest and the exterior motive of advocating for the blockchain industry," Sun said in a long-form open letter posted July 25 on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, explaining why he paid millions in an auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha.
"But my immaturity, hubris, blundering, and neglect of public responsibilities have produced unexpected consequences totally contrary to my original intentions ... and triggered concerns from regulatory authorities," he wrote.
Every year, Buffett raises money for the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based charity that aids the poor and homeless, by offering to have lunch with the highest bidder.
Sun, a 28-year-old who founded the cryptocurrency company Tron, won the auction in June with his record bid. Tron had an estimated market value of $10.2 billion earlier this year.
He planned to take four other cryptocurrency business leaders with him to lunch last week in an effort to persuade Buffett, who once described bitcoin as "rat poison squared," of the digital assets' merits.
"Buffett's understanding of bitcoin is stuck in 2009. Now it's 2019," Sun told the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid with close ties to the Communist Party of China, in June, shortly after winning the auction. "My initial objective is to convince Buffett on the Bitcoin and blockchain industry instead of creating hype."
Sun invited another skeptic to join the lunch. President Trump tweeted earlier this month that he was "not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air."
Sun retorted that Trump had been misled. "#Bitcoin & #Blockchain happens to be the best chance for US!" he wrote. "I'd love to invite you to have lunch with crypto leaders along with @WarrenBuffett on July 25. I guarantee you after this lunch, nobody will know crypto more than you!"
But July 22, three days before their scheduled meal and barely a week before his 29th birthday, Sun announced he was suffering from kidney stones and would have to postpone the meal. Tron, which then had a market capitalization of $2.8 billion, immediately lost more than 20% of its value.
Buffett had agreed to reschedule, Sun's Tron Foundation tweeted. Glide confirmed that it had received the money and that it was "already transforming lives."
Sun's announcement lit up Chinese social media, sparking speculation that he was variously under arrest or banned from leaving the country or otherwise in deep trouble with Chinese authorities.
Adding fuel to the fire, the government-owned 21st Century Business Herald, China's biggest financial newspaper, reported July 23 that Sun was in trouble for illegal fundraising through Tron. It said the Tron network had been facilitating illegal gambling services, adding that authorities suspected Sun's earlier blockchain-based social-networking app PeiWo (literally "be my company") had been involved in the pornography business.
PeiWo has been taken offline. Weibo and WeChat users say the app was full of pornographic content and advertisements for paid sex services, but that Sun's company didn't do anything about it until his plan to dine with Buffett was announced.
Then Caixin, a respected business magazine, reported that China's fintech regulator had called for a police investigation and that Sun had been barred from leaving China.
Sun and his representatives denied the reports. The entrepreneur took to Weibo to dismiss the Caixin story as a "totally tall tale" and to post photos of himself in San Francisco — showing he had not been banned from leaving China. He later deleted the photos.
In a live stream on Periscope, Sun showed he was working in an apartment with a view of the Bay Bridge, confirming that he was in San Francisco.
"Everything is OK," he said July 24 local time, showing viewers around the apartment and introducing members of his team. "I'm not feeling quite well, but I think we're going to postpone but definitely looking forward to it."
"I feel so much better now! It seems I will be back to work with full speed on this Friday!" Sun tweeted in English on July 24.
But in his open letter in Chinese on Weibo later that day, Sun ate humble pie.
"I will take a hiatus to recover, post less on Weibo, receive no more visitors, and do fewer press interviews so that I can quit the habit of excessive self-promotion," he wrote. He promised to return to developing blockchain technology and "set a better example for our younger generations!"
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was "back in Omaha and ready for a picnic," The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
Former Kansas City Royals third baseman George Brett hands over a game ball to Warren Buffett after Buffett threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Texas Rangers baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, June 11, 2008, in Kansas City.
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was "back in Omaha and ready for a picnic," The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
Warren Buffett in 1966.
From left: Bill Scott, Warren Buffett and John Harding in May 1966.
In 1969, Warren Buffett was a vice president of Omaha's Boys Club. Here, member Spencer McGruder gives the president's gavel to C. Clifton Nelson as Buffett looks on.
Warren Buffett in the mid 1970s.
Warren Buffett and Rose Blumkin announce the partnership between Nebraska Furniture Mart and Berkshire Hathaway in September 1983. They are seated in the carpet department of the Mart.
Warren Buffett in 1982.
Warren Buffett at his Kiewit Plaza office in 1982.
Warren Buffett was featured on the cover of Fortune Magazine in April 1988.
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger take questions from shareholders after Berkshire's annual meeting in April 1989.
Warren Buffett checks out the Coca-cola at the Berkshire meeting in April 1989.
Warren Buffett and Dick Denton play bridge in 1990 at the Omaha Bridge Studio.
Leila Buffett, then 88, talks with her son Warren Buffett before the company's annual meeting in 1992. At center is Charles Higgins, president of See's Candy.
Warren Buffett tosses out a pitch before the start of the Omaha Royals' home opener at Rosenblatt Stadium on April 11, 2003. Buffett's jersey was retired before the game.
Warren Buffett drinks a Coke at the First National Bank Building in 1992.
Warren Buffett guest starred on an episode of "All My Children" in 1993. Here he has a scene with Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt.
Warren Buffett at his Berkshire office at Kiewit Plaza in 1993. He'd placed his hands and feet in cement for a fundraiser for the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Warren Buffett winds up to throw out the first pitch at an Omaha Royals/Buffalo game in April 1995.
Warren Buffett drives himself away from a Berkshire Hathaway meeting at the Holiday Inn in 1996.
A photographer captures Warren Buffett on the sidelines of the Texas/Nebraska game in October 1998 for a Fortune Magazine feature.
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a hand of bridge for the press before the start of a bridge tournament at the Omaha Bridge Studio in 2004.
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
Former Kansas City Royals third baseman George Brett hands over a game ball to Warren Buffett after Buffett threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Texas Rangers baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, June 11, 2008, in Kansas City.
Warren Buffett eats a Dilly Bar and talks with reporters at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway exhibit during the 2011 Berkshire meeting.
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Warren Buffett breaks out a giant paddle while playing against Olympian Ariel Hsing during several rounds of ping pong at Regency Court in Omaha on May 6, 2012.
Warren Buffett plays cards during a Berkshire Hathaway event at Regency Court on May 1, 2016.
Warren Buffett takes a swig of a Cherry Coke before participating in the newspaper toss at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
Warren Buffett poses with a large image of himself at UNO's Mammel Hall in 2013.
Sun started out as a tech golden boy. He graduated with a history degree from China's prestigious Peking University and completed an M.A. in political economy at the University of Pennsylvania in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.
In 2014, the World Economic Forum named him a "Global Shaper." The following year, Forbes included him in its "30 under 30" list, describing PeiWo as "an app aspiring to become China's Snapchat that matches and connects users by analyzing 10-second voice samples as well interests."
He brags about being the first millennial graduate of the tech academy started by Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba. Only leaders of start-ups with revenue of more than $4.5 million a year and at least 30 employees can enter the academy, called Hupan University. They must prove they have paid taxes for more than three years.
In 2017, Sun created the Tron blockchain protocol.
But he has become an increasingly a controversial figure, accused of market manipulation and other financial irregularities.
Sun's company was listed in June as an "enterprise with abnormal operations," after industry and commerce officials in Guangdong province tried but failed to contact the registered company address, as displayed on the Chinese company credit record search engine Qichacha.com.
He Tao, the deputy editor of GQ China, who wrote a profile of Sun in 2015, compared him to Elizabeth Holmes and her blood-testing start-up Theranos. Holmes disbanded her company amid allegations that they defrauded investors, patients and doctors; she and her chief operating officer are due to face trial next summer.
"Even if angel investors and Series A financiers noticed something amiss with this entrepreneur, they would choose to back him out of self-interest considerations before they find the next buyer," He said in a radio show this month. "This is a Chinese version of 'Bad Blood,' and Justin Sun knows that too well," He said, referring to a book documenting the Theranos affair by reporter John Carreyrou.
