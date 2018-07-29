Zaiss & Company
Cat Koehler
Koehler to Serve
Zaiss & Company Clients
Cat Koehler has joined Zaiss & Company as an account executive. Koehler was previously a campaign manager for the Steier Group and a social media advocate for Home Instead. Koehler has an extensive background in account and project management, marketing, communications, and writing.
"Cat Koehler has demonstrated the ability to succeed across multiple industry disciplines and she possesses outstanding people skills," said Wendy Wiseman, president and chief creative officer. "Her breadth of knowledge and commitment to excellence will serve our clients well.
