Zaiss & Company
Alyssa Jara Josh Trecartin
Jara and Trecartin Fill Important Rolls at Zaiss & Company
Zaiss & Company
Zaiss & Company announces the additions of Alyssa Jara and Josh Trecartin. A California native and Creighton University graduate, Jara specializes in social content. Trecartin is a marketing analyst with an extensive background in digital marketing strategy and implementation.
