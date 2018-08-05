Zaiss & Company

Zaiss & Company

Alyssa Jara Josh Trecartin

Jara and Trecartin Fill Important Rolls at

Zaiss & Company

Zaiss & Company announces the additions of Alyssa Jara and Josh Trecartin. A California native and Creighton University graduate, Jara specializes in social content. Trecartin is a marketing analyst with an extensive background in digital marketing strategy and implementation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription