Woods Aitken LLP Woods Aitken LLP is excited to announce that Kelsey Heino has recently joined the firm, focusing her practice on labor and employment law. Heino represents management on a full range of labor and employment matters. When problems arise, Heino represents clients in employment litigation in federal and state courts and before federal and state administrative agencies. Her experience includes the representation of clients in a variety of industries, including construction and trades, corporate, banking and financial, HR/staffing, and health care. "Kelsey is an exceptional attorney and had valuable career experience prior to entering law school," said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. "She brings a real-world approach to understanding, serving, and representing our clients." Heino worked at a Fortune 500 company as a claims professional prior to entering law school. She received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken LLP works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.

