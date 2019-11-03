WoodmenLife Appoints Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager WoodmenLife has appointed Pat Frappampina as Vice President, National Sales Manager. He will use his extensive sales, leadership and chapter experience to oversee the Sales Force nationwide. Frappampina began his career with WoodmenLife in 1987 as a Sales Representative in Florida. He was promoted to Recruiting Sales Manager in the Florida North region in 2000, and then to Regional Director of the Mississippi South region in 2003. He is securities licensed with Woodmen Financial Services, Inc. and both a Fraternal Insurance Counselor Fellow (FICF) and a Chartered Leadership Fellow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.