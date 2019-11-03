WoodmenLife Appoints Regional Director, Nebraska and Iowa WoodmenLife has appointed Baldemar "Trae" Gonzalez the new Regional Director in Nebraska and Iowa. Gonzalez began his career with WoodmenLife as a Sales Representative 10 years ago in Texas after attending the University of Texas San Antonio and owning multiple businesses. In 2011, he was promoted to Recruiting Sales Manager. He is also a Fraternal Insurance Counselor. He's eager to bring the energy his team and members thrived on in Texas to areas around the Home Office and promote all the ways WoodmenLife supports families.
