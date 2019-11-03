WoodmenLife Appoints Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer WoodmenLife has appointed S. Kyle McMahan Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. McMahan will use his extensive experience and knowledge with WoodmenLife to move the company forward. Throughout his career, he's gone the extra mile to protect WoodmenLife families and deliver top-notch service and valuable extras members can use every day. McMahan began his career with WoodmenLife as a Representative in 1989, and two years later he was promoted to Recruiting Sales Manager in southern Florida. In 2009, he was promoted to Regional Director in the same area. He came to the Home Office in Omaha to be Director, Sales in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer in 2018.
