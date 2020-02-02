WoodmenLife Jon Aerni Blake Warneke Rudy Moser WoodmenLife has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 1, to help maintain the organization's financial strength and stability and chart the course for continued growth. Jon Aerni has been appointed Executive Vice President, CFO, replacing Robert Maher who retired after 38 years with WoodmenLife. Aerni previously served as Vice President & Chief Actuary. Blake Warneke has been promoted to Vice President, Actuarial & Chief Actuary, filling the position opened by Aerni's promotion. Warneke started his career with WoodmenLife in 2000 and has been a leader in the organization since 2005. Rudy Moser has been appointed Director, Product Development, a position opened by Warneke's promotion. Moser began his career with WoodmenLife 10 years ago in the Actuarial Division and has won awards for being focused on growth and finding solutions. To learn more about WoodmenLife, visit WoodmenLife.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.