WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES BALLAN Brandi Ballan The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Brandi Ballan to Assistant Vice President, Business Banking Officer. Ballan joined West Gate Bank in July 2018 as part of the Great Southern Bank acquisition in Omaha. She brings 15 years of banking experience to her role of Business Banking Solutions Officer. The Business Banking Solutions team customizes products to enhance business banking portfolios and creates additional benefits for businesses, as well as develops and maintains account relationships. Ballan is also responsible for identifying and developing business relationships in the Omaha market. Ballan is on the Guild Board for Completely KIDS, is an ambassador for the West O Chamber and participates in bank-sponsored community activities. Brandi Ballan is located at West Gate Bank at 180th & Pacific and can be reached at (402) 758-8717 or bballan@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.