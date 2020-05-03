WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES MEISINGER The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Kim Meisinger to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager. Meisinger joined West Gate Bank in September 2019 as an Assistant Branch Manager at the 97th & Q Street branch. She brings 11 years of banking experience to her new role. As Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, Meisinger will continue to be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers and providing personal service to meet their financial needs. In addition, she will lead and coach her staff to achieve customer service and sales goals. Meisinger participates in Center Sphere, Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and other bank-sponsored community activities. Kim Meisinger is located at West Gate Bank 97th & Q St & can be reached at 402-731-1003 or kmeisinger@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information
