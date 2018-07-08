Werner Enterprises
Jim Morbach
Vice President of Student and Government Recruiting
Werner Enterprises is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Morbach to Vice President of Student and Government Recruiting. Morbach oversees the company's student driver recruiting operations, veteran hiring initiatives and government regulatory issues involving driver recruiting, education and veteran programs.
Morbach joined Werner in 2011 as the manager of military recruiting. Within his first year, veteran hires more than doubled. During his military career, Morbach was deployed all over the world to include tours in the Middle East and Central America. He retired after serving over 21 years in the Air Force, where the majority of his career was in the Security Forces, in addition to being a First Sergeant, Recruiter and Retention Manager.
Morbach serves as Werner's Executive Sponsor for organizations such as the Commercial Vehicle Training Association and the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools, which advocates for government-regulatory legislation that best represents safety and the next generation of truck drivers.
Morbach earned a Master's Degree in Business and has been a recipient of the Werner Humanitarian Award.
