Ed Brezenski Earns Certified Investment Management Analyst® Certification
Ed Brezenski, CFP®, CIMA®, Financial Advisor, Fundamental Choice® Portfolio Manager at Wells Fargo Advisors recently obtained the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), fewer than two percent of financial services professionals hold CIMA certification as of March 2016, which is delivered by the Investments & Wealth Institute™ (Institute), taught in conjunction with the Yale School of Management, and is the only credential designed specifically for financial advisors and investment consultants.
The CIMA certification identifies individuals who have met extensive experience and ethical requirements and successfully completed advanced investment management consulting coursework provided through one of the following three business schools in the United States: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, or the Yale School of Management. CIMA professionals must pass a certification exam covering a wide range of in-depth investment topics. Additionally, those who earn the certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements, and adhere to the Institute's Code of Professional Responsibility.
In 2011, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) recognized CIMA certification as the first financial services credential in the United States to earn accreditation under an international personnel certification standard. ANSI is a private nonprofit organization that provides third-party accreditation services and oversees a broad array of standards development processes in the United States.
"The CIMA certification program represents high standards in each of the 'Four Es' - experience, education, examination, and ethics," said Sean R. Walters, CAE, the Institute's executive director and chief executive officer. "As a result, the certification consistently qualifies investment advisors, investment consultants and investment managers as advanced practitioners in their field."
The Investments & Wealth Institute is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. Through our events, continuing education courses, and acclaimed certifications - Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) - we deliver rigorous, highly practical education.
Wells Fargo Advisors is not a tax or legal advisor.
About Wells Fargo Advisors
With $1.66 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2018, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 14,399 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 4,525 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2018.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune's 2017 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
